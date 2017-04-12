× Update: Gov Ivey accepts Stabler’s resignation as head of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has accepted the resignation of Stan Stabler, Alabama’s Secretary of Law Enforcement.

Gov. Ivey named Hal Taylor as Acting Secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“Hal Taylor is a man of the utmost integrity who I trust during this time of transition to help in my vision of improving Alabama’s image,” stated Governor Kay Ivey. “I also thank the hundreds of men and women in our state law enforcement ranks who work every day to protect us.”

The governor’s office says Taylor most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the State Bureau of Investigations and ALEA Chief of Staff beginning in 2014. Prior to that, Taylor worked for the ABC Board going back to 1992. There he held multiple positions, including executive security and assistant director of the Enforcement Division.

“Governor Ivey has a significant task to steady the ship of state, and I’m thankful she has entrusted me with the duty of leading our state law enforcement agency,” ALEA Acting Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Our troopers, SBI investigators, support staff, and others at ALEA are top-notch, and it’s an honor to work with them in this new capacity.”

Stabler has been under fire since he was appointed a year ago to replace Spencer Collier. Stabler denied knowledge of an alleged affair by Gov. Robert Bentley and his former top political aide Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

