Mild-winter could mean higher population of mosquitoes this spring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tis The Season For Our Least Favorite Flying Friends: The Mosquito.

The calls for mosquito spraying started coming in to the Mosquito Squad in mid-January. “That really was an indicator of ‘hey, this is not typical’,” said Daniel Smartt, Owner of Mosquito Squad.

It was a mild winter, paired with last week’s rain, and this week’s high temperatures.

Which equals a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“We are looking at an increase in the mosquito and tick population for this year,” said Smartt.

Which means you need to be ready to act now. By getting all of the standing water off your property, and thinking about having it treated.

“It only takes a soda cap full of water to produce 300 mosquitoes. Out of those 300, 150 will be female. Those are the ones that bite you because they need a protein source to lay their eggs,” said Smartt.

But that 300 won’t be the end of the breeding.

“In a controlled environment, that same soda cap full of water went 30 days and produced almost 1 billion mosquitoes,” said Smartt.

Smartt says if you have anything that could hold water, you should be diligent to change it every 2 to 3 days.

“They will really help your neighborhood out, and help your yard out and they will really reduce your mosquito population,” said Smartt.

Mosquito eggs can stay dormant up to seven years, so a spray treatment can help keep those at bay.

For more information on how to rid your yard of mosquitoes, go to mosquitosquad.com