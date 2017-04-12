Madison Police ask for public’s help to find runaway 14-year-old girl

Posted 3:56 pm, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 04:15PM, April 12, 2017

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teen who has run away.

Trinity Russell (Photo: Madison Police)

Police say Trinity Evelyne Russell is 14.  She left her home near Sullivan Street and Mill Road on Tuesday, April 11 around 5 p.m.

Russell is white, 5’5″ and weighs about 130 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes.  She may possibly be wearing a black hoodie with a “21 Pilots” logo, and black pants and black Converse hi-top shoes.

If you have any information about where Trinity Russell is, please call Madison Police at (256) 722-7190.

