Little River Waterkeeper launches a sewage awareness campaign

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - "We feel that clean water is everybody's right. We have the right to drink, to fish and swim in that water."

Little River Waterkeeper launched a "sewage rights to know" campaign in honor of Alabama Rivers Day.

"If we don't have clean water, we don't have healthy communities. Down to the basis of it all, it's a civil rights issue," says Bill Shugart of Little River Waterkeeper.

The group says, in 2016, there was a massive amount of sewage contaminating waterways all over the state.

"It's roughly between 28 million gallons and 46 million gallons that were reported to ADEM. There were more spills that were not important," says Shugart.

The community not being aware of these spills is an issue.

"We're asking Alabama Environmental Commission to rewrite the laws that govern how waste water treatment plants alert the public in the event of a sewage spill."

The organization is looking for a more efficient plan that reaches residents where they are.

"We are asking that they use methods more current like a Facebook page or an emergency alert text messages or public news channels," says Shugart.

Just to keep those using the water safe.

"If sewage spills occur in your waterway and you're out playing in it or your children are out playing in it, then you can become ill."

Little River Waterkeeper hopes to present their petition at the next Alabama Environmental Commission meeting.

If you want to be apart of the movement and sign the petition, you can click here for more information.