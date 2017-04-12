× Little River Canyon National Preserve hosts “Every Kid in a Park”

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The National Park Foundation awarded Little River Canyon a grant that pays for transportation for field trips.

“A lot of schools will have a moratorium on field trips because of the tight budgets,” says Larry Beane, an Interpretive Park Ranger.

These field trips are educational.

“It’s not just coming and enjoying the park for the day. Most of them have lesson plans that fit into the curriculum or in the courses of study,” says Beane.

The students have to pass the lessons to move to the next grade.

“And so here at Little River Canyon we have Trail of Tears, prehistoric and historic Indians, we have some of the historic explorations.”

As far as science, they have plants and animals and even studies involving climate change.

“Every Kid in the Park program also has an online component,” says Beane.

Where students can fill out worksheets for different lessons.

“and they can earn a free pass to the parks.. so if you go out West for a vacation, you don’t have to worry about the big prices.”

Little River Canyon Center will be continuing this program throughout the rest of the year. The National Park Foundation hopes to fund this grant for the next 17 years.