Ron Sparks, Office of Rural Development eliminated under new administration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A spokesperson for newly-minted Governor Kay Ivey says the governor will sign an executive order to abolish the Office of Rural Development.

The office most recently made news by announcing their partnership to help provide Baby Boxes to new parents in Alabama. Baby Boxes are designed to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. It’s unclear for the moment what will happen to the program, though it is part of a broader partnership with other state agencies, including the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The move makes director Ron Sparks the second state official that the Governor’s Office has confirmed to lose his job under Ivey, the first being Rebekah Mason’s husband, Jon Mason, who headed up SERVE Alabama, a faith-based community organization.

Governor Bentley created the Office of Rural Development in 2011 by combining the Black Belt Action Commission and the Alabama Rural Action Commission, which were both established under Governor Bob Riley.

Bentley tapped Ron Sparks to head up the agency. Bentley defeated Sparks, a Democrat, in the 2010 gubernatorial campaign.