Ethics commission report on Bentley was 'hundreds of pages' long

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – When the Alabama Ethics Commission determined there was probable cause that Robert Bentley had violated state ethics and campaign finance laws, they didn’t turn it over to the Attorney General’s Office. They turned it over to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey recalls, “We had two attorneys from the ethics commission who came and personally delivered the referral letter. They gave me a synopsis of the case file along with that.”

The report released by the impeachment committee’s special counsel weighed in at 131 pages.

But Bailey says the synopsis of what the ethics commission found was “several hundred pages,” and the entire case assembled by commission investigators filled multiple bankers boxes with documents and evidence.

Bailey says he met with the acting AG in the case, who brought him up to speed on the criminal case being made against Bentley.

He says, “A lot of subpoenas had been issued. A lot of investigation had been done. A lot of investigative hours had been spent. It just didn’t make sense for me at that point to start another investigation”

Bailey deferred to the AG’s office on Monday morning. That cleared the way for a plea deal with Bentley.

That’s how we got to a resignation on Monday.