Discovery Middle School honors children in military-connected families this month

MADISON, Ala. – More than 200 students at Discovery Middle School serve our country by supporting their parent in the military. Throughout the month, educators are celebrating students like eighth grader Emily Schnabel.

“My dad is in the Army,” Schnabel said. “I have moved eight times, 13 different schools.”

Schnabel is enjoying her last year of supporting other military-connected students before her family moves to Italy.

“From experience, I have been in [Student 2 Student] since sixth grade and I have moved lots of different places,” Schnabel said of her involvement. “If it wasn’t for S2S I don’t think I would feel as welcomed here, and that’s why I started becoming a part of it, because I know how it feels to move a lot and make new friends.”

Student 2 Student is a group within Madison City Schools which supports military-connected students and those new to the school.

“We feel it’s important to honor them, to say we recognize what you’ve gone through, and the support that you’re providing to your parent as they served as well,” teacher Sara Baragona said.

Forty-four S2S members show compassion to their peers which helps them find camaraderie in and out of the classroom.

“This year, we have worked with over 125 new students moving into just our one school,” Baragona said.

Throughout the month, Discovery Middle is finding ways to honor their service. That’s why you’ll find a map inside the school, showing their footprints made around the world.

“You have to be open to ideas about moving and be strong because it does not only affect them, it does affect the whole entire family,” Schnabel said of what it takes to thrive in a military family.

Discovery Middle celebrated their own “superheroes” AKA their military students on Wednesday with “Dress like a Superhero Day.” Thursday, they’re wearing red white and blue. On Friday, they are having a balloon launch for children directly connected to the military.