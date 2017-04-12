Athens Police searching for stolen retail lawn equipment

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a trailer and a lawnmower from an auto parts store.

Police say the man went to Dixie Auto Parts on Highway 72 and agreed to buy some equipment. After an employee went inside the store to sign the paperwork, the man left.

The lawnmower is a Toro Titan valued at nearly $7,000. The trailer was a single black axle valued at $650.

Police say the man is white, approximately 6 foot, late 40’s to early 50’s, and balding with a mustache. He has a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm and was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt and jeans.

The man was driving a 2017 silver 2-door Jeep Wrangler with a black top.

If you have any information, please cal the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.