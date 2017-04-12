Alabama A&M hires former UAB assistant Donnie Marsh as its new men’s basketball coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - Donnie Marsh is returning to familiar territory.

The former UAB men's basketball associate head coach was introduced as the new head coach at Alabama A&M during a press conference this morning in Huntsville.

"Emotions are kind of all over the place, but all in a good place," Marsh said. "This is a wonderful institution and a great opportunity. I feel blessed to have been selected to be the person. I know it was a thorough search. To finish up as 'the guy', the face of Bulldog basketball, is an absolute incredible blessing for me."

