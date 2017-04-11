× What’s next? A look at what’s next in the line of succession for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Robert Bentley’s resignation started what seemed to be a snowball of events.

First, let’s look at the line of succession in the state of Alabama:

Governor Lieutenant Governor President Pro Tempore of the Senate Speaker of the House of Representatives Attorney General State Auditor Secretary of State State Treasurer

With Bentley’s resignation, Lt. Governor Kay Ivey has taken the office of Governor. That move was understood from the beginning, but it leaves a vacancy in the Lieutenant Governor’s seat which is who usually presides over the state senate. That person also acts as the tie-breaker for senate votes.

According to a spokesperson from the Secretary of State’s Office, that elected office will remain open. Senator Del Marsh, who is the President Pro Tempore of the Senate becomes the presiding officer of the senate. That also places him next in the line of succession for the governorship.

Representative Chris England from Tuscaloosa says the same.

For those wondering, office of Lt. Gov. will remain vacant until next election. Sen. Del Marsh, becomes presiding officer. #alpolitics — Chris England (@RepEngland70) April 11, 2017

Voters in the state of Alabama will elect a new Lieutenant Governor in the 2018 election.