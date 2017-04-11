Wall Highway Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out Kidcam!

Once a year I break my own rules and do something special: try to wrangle 3-year-olds, pre-K and Kindergarten kids in a room for a half hour to talk about weather at Wall Highway Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out. It’s special for me because this the school that takes care of my three little ones, and they do a fantastic job at that.

We ended up having to wait a day to get them on the air because of continuing news coverage of the governor’s resignation, but I did finally get to show off their smiling faces on WHNT News 19 at 5 on Wednesday afternoon.

The cake that my daughter’s teacher Tracie Childers made didn’t last long enough to show on TV, but it sure was good!

