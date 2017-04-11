× Madison County Republican Chairman on Bentley resignation: “It’s a relief really. This has gone on too long.”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People across party lines have been weighing in on the resignation of former Governor Robert Bentley. Some think this was a long time coming, others are seeing it as an opportunity to move forward.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but I’m glad that the process worked,” said Madison County Republican Chairman Sam Givhan.

Givhan, who is also Senior Vice Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, said state leadership knew about the possibility of a resignation ahead of Monday.

“It was a relief really,” said Givhan. “Ya know, this has gone on too long. Once the Sharman report came out, a lot of the rumors that had been floating out there for some time were verified.”

A 100-plus page impeachment report included several allegations regarding the relationship between Bentley and his former top political adviser, Rebekah Mason.

It also included failing to file a major contribution report and knowingly converting campaign contributions to personal use.

After waiting to see what the report would release, Givhan said the state party’s decision was to call for the governor’s resignation.

“It’s about the whole state of Alabama and resignation was the only thing that was going to, short of impeachment, put the state in the position it needed to be in,” said Givhan.

Givhan said he’s looking forward to supporting Governor Kay Ivey in her new position.