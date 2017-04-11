× Jon Mason, husband of Rebekah Caldwell Mason, “no longer with the state”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Jon Mason, the husband of Rebekah Caldwell Mason, is “no longer with the state,” according to a spokesperson for the Governor’s office.

“The Governor is evaluating all staff and cabinet members in determining who stays and who goes,” the spokesperson said of Mason’s dismissal.

Mr. Mason was appointed to the position in 2011 by Gov. Robert Bentley. SERVE Alabama is the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Volunteer Services.

Mason’s wife, Rebekah, is accused of having an affair with former Gov. Bentley. Bentley resigned on Monday and Kay Ivey was appointed the state’s new governor.

