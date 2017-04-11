× Former Gov. Robert Bentley has to pay thousands of dollars to state, perform community service as a doctor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Now-ex Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors related to use of campaign funds and received a suspended 30-day sentence from a Montgomery Circuit Court Monday, court records show.

The charges were brought by Supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks, who was asked to take over the Bentley investigation by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in February.

The plea agreement with the governor includes a number of provisions:

$100 to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission;

$7,000 in fine related to the campaign finance law violations;

Repay $8,912 to the Bentley for Governor campaign fund;

Surrender $36,912 in his campaign account to the State of Alabama within a week of sentencing;

Perform at least 100 hours of community service as a physician to the people of Alabama;

Resign as governor;

Not seek public office;

Waive any retirement benefits he would otherwise be entitled to;

Waive his right to appeal

The plea agreement also resolves any potential state charges against Bentley, including matters raised during the impeachment proceedings in the Alabama House and the four possible ethics and campaign felonies identified by the Alabama Ethics Commission.