District One city councilman talks Aerojet announcement, big plans for North Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Monday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and chamber officials announced Aerojet Rocketdyne is expanding here in North Alabama.

By consolidating its other facilities, it will relocate operations to Huntsville over the next two years. The new facility will be built at the North Huntsville Industrial Park off of Pulaski Pike and Bob Wade Lane.

With Aerojet's relocation, it's bringing 800 new jobs to Huntsville and specifically, to District One. City Councilman Devyn Keith talks about what those opportunities look like.

"Originally when we first talked about having this advantage site we knew that we wanted to diversify the employment rate, and have opportunities for individuals from a high school diploma to a college degree," explained Keith.

But, he also wants to build up Industrial Park so employees can both call it home, and be close to work.

"That's why we've aligned some things that are going to happen over this year and next year to not only get it ready for those projects but really an increased investment from city hall into District One that hasn't happened before," said Keith.

The Aerojet facility won't be ready for a couple of years, but they're focused on the area surrounding it now.

"You'll see more preparatory work of getting ready for them. We're not going to wait for them to come to make these investments," said Keith.

He said the master plan they've created is unlike anything District One has seen before.

"Since we know they are coming, we're going to build a chasm for not only District One to take advantage of an increased quality of life, but future residents to see Northwest Huntsville District One is a place they can call home," Keith explained.