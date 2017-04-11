ATF readies for special Easter egg hunt

It’s an 11-year tradition! Member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Albany Field Office worked this week to make Easter eggs for a very special egg hunt. The participants will all be blind or visually impaired.

The ATF agents are adding “beepers” to the eggs so the visually impaired can find the eggs through sound.

The post to the bureau’s Facebook page says one of the agents started the tradition 11 years ago after learning his daughter, who was 4 months old at the time, was blind.