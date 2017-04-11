× Alabama Governor Kay Ivey goes right to work on first day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – It didn’t take long for the state house to send its first piece of legislation up the chain for signature.

With former Governor Bentley’s mark made on a plea agreement that resulted in resignation, now it’s Governor Kay Ivey’s turn to wield the pen.

Ivey signed a bill that changes the way death penalty cases get sentenced. Before, an elected judge could sentence someone to death, even when a jury said not to. With this new law, juries have the sole discretion over whether a defendant can be executed by the state.

Meanwhile, the new Governor’s Office tells WHNT Rebekah Mason’s husband is “no longer with the state.” Jon Mason worked as the head of SERVE Alabama, the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Volunteer Services.

“The Governor is evaluating all staff and cabinet members in determining who stays and who goes,” said a spokesperson for Governor Ivey.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler said he’s going to audit the contents of the Governor’s mansion as soon as Robert Bentley vacates it. He said he expects the governor to have moving vans in play on Friday.