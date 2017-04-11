× 1 Dead, 2 injured in shooting at Tennessee manufacturing plant

COOKEVILLE, TN — Police say a woman is dead after opening fire in the parking lot of a manufacturing plant in Cookeville on Tuesday morning.

The Cookeville Police Department first received the call about the shooting at the Ficosa plant just after 10:35 a.m.

According to police, the female shooter was killed during the altercation.

A man and another woman were shot during what police are calling an “isolated domestic violence incident.”

Both victims are in critical condition. One victim was flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. The other was taken by ambulance to Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

The police department said in a news release that the scene is secure and that there is no further danger to the community.

TN Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, released this statement:

I have been notified about the devastating events that unfolded in our community earlier this morning. My heart aches for the victims of this senseless tragedy, and my thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected. I would like to thank our law enforcement community and our first responders for their rapid response.

Ficosa opened its Cookeville plant in October 2016, replacing an assembly plant that was in Crossville. This is the company’s largest facility in North America. The company manufacturers rearview systems for multiple car models.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.