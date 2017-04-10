× Sources: Gov. Robert Bentley to resign today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Multiple sources have confirmed to WHNT News 19 that Governor Robert Bentley will resign today, the same day a House committee began impeachment hearings.

Earlier today, we reported Bentley’s office was in negotiations to set specific terms of him stepping down.

There has been a whirlwind of activity about the Governor in the last several days. Friday, Gov. Bentley stood on the steps of the Capitol and said he would not resign, but apologized for failing in his personal life.

That same day, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon called on Bentley to resign. Later Friday, the House Judiciary Committee released the Special Counsel’s investigative report on Bentley.

Alabama Republican Party leaders have also echoed the call for Bentley’s resignation.

Last week, the Alabama Ethics Commission ruled there was probable cause to believe the governor violated state ethics law and committed three campaign finance law violations.