Senate Minority Leader reacts to Gov. Bentley's resignation

Alabama Senate Minority Leader Quinton Ross released this statement about Gov. Bentley’s resignation:

“Today, Gov. Robert Bentley did what was in the best interest of the State of Alabama by resigning,” said Senate Minority Leader Quinton T. Ross Jr. (D-Montgomery).

“For the past two years, the Alabama Legislature has been plagued by distractions that have threatened to derail our legislative system. Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, and now, former Gov. Robert Bentley have all caused embarrassing headlines for our great state on a local, regional and national level. Therefore, moving forward from today, it is critical that we do not allow anything else to distract us from the job at hand which is providing solutions to the many problems our citizens face.

“I want to congratulate Gov. Kay Ivey on becoming the second female Governor in the history of our state. I look forward to Gov. Ivey’s leadership and working with my colleagues in the Alabama Legislature to address the many pressing issues before us, such as Medicaid expansion, the General Fund Budget, prison overcrowding and redistricting. With less than 15 legislative days remaining in the session, it’s time for us to get back to work.”