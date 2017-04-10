San Bernardino School Shooting: 2 Adults Dead in Classroom, 2 Students Hospitalized in Possible Murder-Suicide

SAN BERNADINO, Cali. – Two adults were found dead in a classroom and two students are in unknown condition after a shooter walked on to the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino on Monday and opened fire in what the police chief characterized as a suspected murder-suicide.

The gunman was among those who were possibly down, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan. He said the preliminary information was that a total of four victims were being treated.

Two students were transported to a local hospital after the shooting, which took place in a classroom, he said.

“We have two students who have been flown by MediVac helicopter to a local trauma center,” San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The third victim is a a teacher, according to Garcia.

She told KTLA the situation is believed to be “contained.”

Authorities have not yet said whether the two adults who were found deceased were the teacher and the shooter, or if they were additional victims.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

The elementary school is located at 5378 N. H St.

The chief said students at the school were being taken to Cajon High School “for safety.”

The high school is located 1200 W. Hill Dr.

North Park parents are asked to go to the high school and have a picture ID in order to pick up their students, the San Bernardino City Unified School District tweeted.

“If parent are looking to reunite with their children, all kids are being transported to Cajon High School,” Garcia said.

In addition to North Park, Cajon Elementary School and Hillside Elementary School were also placed on lockdown, according to the School District.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

San Bernardino police report active shooter at North Park Elementary School few blocks from campus. Shelter in place until further notice — CSUSB News (@CSUSBNews) April 10, 2017

Joint response from @SanBernardinoPD sheriff, school police and CHP — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Anthony Kurzweil contributed to this story.