Possible criminal case against Gov. Bentley referred to Attorney General's office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – WHNT News 19 has learned the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office has contacted the Alabama Attorney General regarding possible criminal charges against Gov. Robert Bentley.

Last week the Alabama Ethics Commission referred four allegations against Bentley to the DA’s office. Daryl Bailey, District Attorney, sent a letter to the Acting Attorney General today saying he did not want to interfere with the ongoing investigation and was referring the matter to the attorney general’s office for a follow-up investigation.

The Ethics Commission said it found probable cause to believe the governor violated state ethics law and committed three violations of state campaign finance law.

The Alabama Attorney General’s office assigned former Montgomery County DA Ellen Brooks to oversee the Bentley investigation. That came after Bentley appointed Steve Marshall as Attorney General. Brooks’ investigation is ongoing.