Madison is a step closer to hiring a police chief

MADISON, Ala. - Madison has been on the hunt for a fire chief and a police chief for weeks and has now reached the halfway point.

Previous Fire Chief Ralph Cobb retired in October. Previous Police Chief Larry Muncey resigned in November.

Monday, the Madison City Council officially appointed David Bailey to the fire chief job. Bailey is currently the fire chief of Harriman, Tennessee. He said he's excited about how progressive the department is, and the support it has from the city.

"When he comes in on May 8, we will swear him in as fire chief. He is already talking with us about working with the department to set every goal they collectively need," said Mayor Paul Finley.

This next step also means that Madison leaders can shift their focus to the police chief opening. Mayor Paul Finley said soon they will narrow the pool down from 25 to 10, and use the same method as the fire chief search to conduct interviews.

"This is a long process that has multiple checks to make sure we get the right fit," said Finley.

These jobs are important. Finley said the police and fire chiefs collectively supervise 200 people.

"It's important that we find the right person to bring to council, bring to our community," he explained. "We must find a police chief that can not only manage a lot of people, but can also communicate with the public to make sure they feel safe. Who can listen, but also lead."