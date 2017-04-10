× Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey to become Alabama’s second female governor

Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey is set to be sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama today following Gov. Robert Bentley’s resignation. She will become Alabama’s second female governor, the first being Lurleen Burns Wallace back in 1967.

Lt. Gov. Ivey is from Camden, Alabama in Wilcox County. She graduated from Auburn University in 1967, and worked as a high school teacher and a bank officer after graduation.

According to her biography, she served as the Reading Clerk of the Alabama House of Representatives and Assistant Director of the Alabama Development Office. In 2002, Ivey became the first Republican elected State Treasurer since Reconstruction and was re-elected in 2006.

In 2010, Ivey announced she was running for governor, but she exited early and announced plans to run for Lieutenant Governor instead.

When Ivy was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2010, she became the first Republican woman to hold the office in Alabama’s history. She made history again in 2014 by becoming the first Republican Lieutenant Governor to be re-elected.

The swearing-in will take place at 6 p.m. in the Old Senate Chamber in the Alabama State Capitol.