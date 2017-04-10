Looking for a place to volunteer? The United Way of Northwest Alabama needs you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Of all the gifts you can give someone, there may be no more precious gift than that of your time.

What better time to think about that than just ahead of National Volunteer Week?

Everyone deserves opportunities to have a good life: a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family through retirement, and good health.

That's why United Way's work is focused on the building blocks for a good life:

Education - Helping Children and Youth Achieve Their Potential

Income - Promoting Financial Stability and Independence

Health - Improving People's Health Community

Impact is less about helping one person at a time and more about changing systems to help all of us.

The United Way runs a variety of programs to serve those in our community and are constantly looking for volunteers.

For ways that you can volunteer and serve your community please contact (256)764-5892 or visit their website here.