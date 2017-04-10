Issues inside the Lauderdale County Detention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. - Sheriff Rick Singleton said 43-year-old Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick was able to escape the Lauderdale County Detention Center Saturday night by climbing on the roof of the center.

Kilpatrick wasn't the first inmate to climb on the roof. "About two or three weeks ago we had an inmate spotted on the roof by a Florence police officer. We apprehended him before he got off the roof," Sheriff Singleton said.

He said this inmate was able to get into the attic and this was how he got onto the roof. He said the damage was prepared, and Kilpatrick was able to do the exact same thing.

He said there are more issues with the Lauderdale County Detention Center. "We have had a problem with the inmates jimmying locks and getting out," Sheriff Singleton said.

He said a lot of the problems are because of the jail's design. "We've been working with the County Commission for sometime on the issues on the dentition center. We have looked at some of the issues to prevent this sort of thing from happening," Sheriff Singleton explained.

These issues have now escalated to the point of an inmate escaping; one who's accused of attempted murder of a police officer. "I think the county commission is fully aware of the issue and think they are on board with us to fix the issue," Sheriff Singleton said.

Sheriff Singleton wants to fix the problems, but said the issue boils down to money.