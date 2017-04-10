× Hartselle police search for missing man with Alzheimer’s

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Hartselle Police Department is searching for a man with early on-set Alzheimer’s who left his home around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police say 64-year-old Barry Linn Hays may be travelling in a silver 4-door 2005 Nissan Maxima with Alabama tag 52BM215.

Police say he may be disoriented and/or very confused.

Police believe Hayes does not have a cell phone or any identification on him.

Please call the Hartselle Police Department at 256-773-6534 if you see him.