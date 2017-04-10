× Grass Moon rises Monday night

This year April’s full moon is the first full moon of spring. That makes it special for a few reasons.

First, this moon determines the date of Easter. Easter is always held the Sunday after the first full moon that follows the spring equinox. That’s why Easter can sometimes seem to happen rather early or late; it can fall anywhere between Mach 22nd and April 25th.

You might also catch sight of Jupiter while looking at the moon Monday night. Jupiter will be near the full moon, and only a few days after the day it was at its nearest position to Earth of the year (which occurred April 8th).

April’s full moon is called the Grass Moon, Egg Moon, or Pink Moon. It will be at its peak at 1:08 a.m. April 11th (the night of April 10th). Viewing conditions should be perfect as temperatures stay mild and skies stay mainly clear through much of the overnight hours.

Check out the moon and send us your photos!

The information in this article originally appeared on EarthSky.org.