MONTGOMERY, Ala. – As the political drama swirls in our state capitol, Gov. Robert Bentley was booked in the Montgomery County Jail this afternoon, hours before he is expected to resign.

His bond was set at $300, according to our news partner AL.com. We understand he will plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges. More information is expected shortly.  Bentley is also expected to resign within the next hour or two.