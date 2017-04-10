× Authorities search for escaped Limestone County inmate

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Authorities say that 43-year-old James Daniel Tucker walked off his work site at the District 1 maintenance shed on Elkton Road Monday morning.

Tucker is a 43-year-old white male, weighing between 150 and 170 lbs, with blue eyes, and brown hair.

Anyone who has information on Tucker’s whereabouts should call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256)232-0111.