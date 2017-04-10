× Aerojet Rocketdyne announces 700 new jobs for Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Aerojet announced Monday they will consolidate several facilities and relocate their operations to Huntsville over the next two years. This means 700 new jobs for Huntsville.

“We are two years into the first phase of our CIP affordability drive and the consolidation progress, and overhead cost reductions achieved to date have exceeded our expectations,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. “We intend to build on this success by expanding our CIP-related consolidation efforts so we can deliver the value our customers demand and position our company for further growth.”

Aerojet plans to consolidate sites in Sacramento and Vernon, California and Gainesville, Virginia while centralizing and expanding its existing presence in Huntsville with a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The facility is expected to be ready for production in mid-2019.

Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong are making the announcement at this moment at the Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville/Madison County.

WHNT News 19’s Kristen Conner is there gathering more information right now. We’ll update WHNT.com and our app shortly.