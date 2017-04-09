HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In case you can’t make it to the last showing of the Monster Jam, viewer Jeff Valdez has submitted some photos he took from the event yesterday:
Viewer photos from the Monster Jam
-
Grave Digger driver hurt in crash during Florida Monster Jam show
-
Twenty-four years ago, the “Storm of the Century” dropped snow over all 67 counties of Alabama
-
Photos from Friday night show two sides of North Alabama weather
-
YOUR PHOTOS: Heavy storms move across the Valley bringing hail, high winds
-
Your Photos: Pomp & circumstance, protests and political statements
-
-
Man catches 89-pound catfish in Lake Guntersville, and it’s not the biggest: “There are still some monsters out there”
-
‘He’s a monster’: Man sentenced in ‘horrific’ kidnapping, sex assault of 2-year-old
-
‘Progression!’: April the giraffe closer to giving birth, zoo says
-
Emma Stone can’t make it to prom
-
Cirrus clouds create 22-degree sun halo in the sky Sunday afternoon
-
-
YOUR PHOTOS: Rainbows, rainbows and more double rainbows make their appearance after the storm
-
New Year’s Eve snowstorm shocked Huntsville back in 1963 with 10-20 inches of snow
-
Your Photos: Rain and Flooding in the Tennessee Valley