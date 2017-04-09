× Sergio Garcia wins 81st Masters Tournament in playoff fashion

Augusta, GA. – Sergio Garcia defeats Justin Rose in a playoff to become the 81st Masters Tournament champion.

After being tied through 72 holes at 9-under-par, it took one playoff hole to dub Garcia the winner. Garcia birdied the hole, while Rose bogeyed.

It became an afternoon of back-and-forth between the two. The two entered the afternoon as the last pairing at 6-under.

Garcia and Rose both had birdie putts on the 16th hole. Rose made his, while Garcia just missed his. But after Rose bogeyed on 17, the two entered the final hole tied. Both parred to go to a playoff.

It’s the first major PGA win for Garcia.

Other notable finishes: Rickie Fowler entered the day tied for third at -5, but golfed +4 on the day. He finished tied for 11th place.

Jordan Spieth roared into contention after going -4 on Day Three, but went +3 on the day to finish even for the Tournament, tied for 11th.

Phil Mickelson finished even for the Tournament. Ernie Els was the worst of those who made the cut, at +20. It’s likely Els’ last Masters Tournament.

Defending champion Danny Willett missed the cut. The Tournament was also without Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked golfer on the PGA Tour.