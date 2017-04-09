× Seeing smoke near Lake Guntersville? It is a controlled burn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Seeing smoke near Lake Guntersville?

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says there are two controlled burns happening near Lake Guntersville Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is conducting the controlled burns, both of which are around 400 acres each.

The fires are happening on Connor Island on Lake Guntersville and off of Murphy Hill Road northeast of Guntersville.

Smoke from the fire on Connor Island is visible from our towercam located atop the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.

If you are out on Lake Guntersville and can see smoke from either of these fires, send us a photo. Use the ‘submit your photo’ button below to send it straight from your phone’s photo library, or email it to photo@whnt.com.

