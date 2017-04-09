× Huntsville NWS to hold storm spotter class for deaf and hard of hearing

Storm season is definitely underway in the Valley. We’ve taken action before to encourage you to take spotter classes to prepare, but we want to take another moment to bring your attention to a special class coming this week.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville will be holding a Skywarn Storm Spotter class Monday evening for those that are deaf or hard of hearing. The class will include all of the same information as other storm spotter classes, including how to identify storm characteristics and various cloud formations. Since not everyone can pick up on howling winds or the sound of thunder though, safety will of course be emphasized, as the NWS puts it:

This opportunity will allow the Deaf and hard of hearing to be more equipped with the tools necessary to make responsible decisions and take appropriate action when life-threatening severe weather occurs.

This is important to you and to meteorologists. Certified Storm Spotters help us a great deal while we’re tracking storms. Storm reports and ground confirmation of impacts is paramount information to us.

The class is Monday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, which you will also be able to tour. They will provide interpreters and captioning services.

Find more information and register to come here!