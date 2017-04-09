× How to Tell a Real IRS Debt Collection Call from a Scam

For years the IRS has maintained that they will not call consumers to collect on unpaid taxes. Now, the IRS just announced that it will now actually be making some debt collection calls to delinquent tax payers, through a third party. This is definitely good news for scammers who will try to shape this new IRS tactic to their benefit.

Despite warnings by the IRS and many other consumer watch agencies, including the BBB, many people still fall victim to the IRS Impostor Scam. According to the IRS, losses have mounted to over $20,000,000. Now the situation is even trickier in trying to discern if a call is real or a scam.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, consider these tips to help determine if the call is legitimate or not.

There are only four authorized firms nationwide – CBE Group of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Conserve of Fairport, N.Y.; Performant of Livermore, Calif.; and Pioneer of Horseheads, N.Y. Representatives will identify themselves as such.

You Know Who You Are: Firms will not call if you pay your taxes regularly. If you are delinquent in tax payments, you will receive multiple written notifications by the IRS, before your case is turned over to one of the debt collection firms. “People should remember that these private collection firms will only be calling about a tax debt the person has had – and has been aware of – for years and had been contacted about previously in the past by the IRS.”

If you do owe back taxes, only one firm will contact you – not all of them.

The IRS will send a letter to notify you that your case has been turned over to one of these companies.

The private collection company will also send you a letter regarding their authorization to call on behalf of the IRS.

The company will not ask for payment to be made to them, nor will they ask for payment on a Money Card.

These companies are not authorized enforcers. They will not threaten you.

authorized enforcers. They will not threaten you. How to check your balance: “If taxpayers are unsure if they have an unpaid tax debt from a previous year – which is what the private collection firms will handle – they can go to IRS.gov and check their account balance: http://www.irs.gov/balancedue. If the account balance says zero that means nothing is due, and you typically wouldn’t be getting a contact from the IRS or the private firm.

Source: IRS.gov

For full details, go to Private Collection of Some Overdue Federal Taxes Starts in April; Those Affected Will Hear First from IRS; IRS Will Still Handle Most Tax Debts. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.