Final group tees off on final day of Masters

Augusta, GA. (AP) – The final group has teed off at Augusta National.

Justin Rose of England and Sergio Garcia of Spain are tied for the top spot at 6 under.

Rose won the U.S. Open in 2013 and captured the Olympic gold medal in Brazil last summer. Garcia is a longtime star but still seeking his first major championship.

It figures to be quite a Sunday shootout at the Masters.

The next-to-last pairing includes Rickie Fowler and 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth. Fowler is one shot off the lead, while Spieth is part of a group at 4 under.