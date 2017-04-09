× Buying a Nintendo Switch from These Sellers May Leave You Empty-Handed

Nintendo Switch™, the popular new gaming console, has been flying off the shelves in most stores. In addition to big-box retailers, Amazon Marketplace Sellers have jumped onto the band wagon, offering the device at a wide range of prices to would-be buyers. There’s one small problem. Reports have surfaced about buyers never receiving their order. This issue is neither with Amazon itself nor with the majority of honest Marketplace Sellers, but with unscrupulous sellers who are scamming unwitting buyers. So how can you tell which seller is legitimate and which is not?

While there is no hard and fast rule of thumb to distinguish real sellers from scammers, consider the following when shopping in the Amazon Marketplace:

Is the sale price ridiculously low compared to other sellers offering the same bundle, same condition? If so, be skeptical.

Check the launch date for the seller. If the seller is brand new AND they are offering an extraordinarily low price – beware!

Be sure to check the customer reviews. While most people will steer away from a seller with overall bad reviews, but be cautious with those that have no reviews as well.

Buyers who never received their consoles reported that the seller indicated there would be a 1-2 week delay in shipping the gaming console. Scammers used this “shipping delay” to collect as much money from unsuspecting consumers as possible, before they became suspicious. If you run across this in a listing, find another seller who actually has the item in stock. If you receive a “shipping delay” notification from the seller after you’ve made your purchase, report this to Amazon Customer Service.

If you have not received your purchase in a reasonable amount of time, you can file a claim under the Amazon A-Z Guarantee.

Best Bet: Order from a Fulfilled by Amazon Seller.

Source: Vox Media, Inc. – Polygon

For more details on this scam, go to Amazon Choked with Nintendo Switch Scams. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.