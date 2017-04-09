× BREAKING: Egyptian Palm Sunday church bombing death toll rises to 21

TANTA, Egypt – Egypt’s Health Ministry says a bomb has struck a church north of Cairo, killing at least 21 people and wounding 38 others.

The attack took place on the Coptic Christian Palm Sunday, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers. Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed confirmed the toll from the attack in an interview with CBC TV. The state-run MENA news agency provided the same death toll and said 35 were wounded.

CBC showed footage from inside the church, where a large number of people gathered around what appeared to be lifeless, bloody bodies covered with papers.

Christians make up around 10 percent of Egypt’s population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.