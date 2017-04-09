× Authorities search for escaped Lauderdale County inmate

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center Saturday night.

They said Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick, 43, was last seen fleeing south along Seminary Street from the detention center.

Kilpatrick was being held without bond and was awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a Florence Police Officer. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kilpatrick is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone who comes into contact with him should notify local police immediately. The Florence Police Department and ALEA are assisting the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on this escapee.