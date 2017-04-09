× Alabama GOP calls on Governor Bentley to resign

(WHNT) – The Alabama Republican Party Steering Committee, the governing body in charge of the direction of the Alabama Republican Party, has called on Governor Robert Bentley to resign.

The resolution states:

The ALGOP Steering Committee calls upon Governor Robert Bentley to immediately resign.

The ALGOP Steering Committee commends the Alabama House of Representatives, the Alabama Senate and the Alabama Supreme Court for their courage and their diligence in the impeachment process while putting partisan politics aside for the people of the state of Alabama.

While we are deeply saddened by these circumstances, the Alabama Republican Party holds their elected officials accountable and demands the utmost integrity of office holders.

The overwhelming majority of elected officials are good, hard working people who love their communities, state and nation. However, when situations arise that are in direct conflict with the betterment of our people, we will speak up regardless of political party.

Public service must be about the needs of the people being served in the great state of Alabama, not about an individual person.

We have no doubt that our great state of resilient and resourceful citizens will once again rise above these difficult times.