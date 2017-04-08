× “Superhero” toddlers graduate from the NICU

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –Saturday was a special day for families with NICU babies as they hit the two-year mark.

The parking lot of Matrix gym was full as parents and toddlers lined up for a graduation celebration from the NICU, and a reunion with those who nursed them back to health.

Skylar Briscoe’s 16-month-old son Phoenix is one of those graduates.

“Phoenix was born premature. He was born at twenty-eight weeks, and he couldn’t breath on his own. He had to have CPR at birth,” she explained.

After spending 60 days in the NICU with a collapsed lung, Phoenix is now more than healthy. He’s walking, and even talking a little.

“We were excited to reconnect with our nurses because they saved his life so it means a whole lot to us to see them again,” said Briscoe.

Elizabeth Pendergrass said one of the most amazing parts about being a NICU nurse are the bonds they form.

“These parents come in so scared, you know this is not planned. So we get to build these relationships with them and the babies grow,” she said.

Graduation day is her favorite day. “These babies come into the unit and they’re so fragile, and tiny and you know some nights we go home worried about them. To be able to come here and see how they’ve grown and how they’ve thrived is amazing,” said Pendergrass.

Decked out in capes, these kids are superheroes, and now they have the chance to just be kids.