Precautionary recall of salads announced by Fresh Express

(WHNT) – Fresh Express is announcing a precautinary recall of its Organic Marketside Spring Mix.

The salads are only distributed to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern part of the U.S., including Alabama.

The recalled product are 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix salads in a clear container with production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of April 14, 2017 located on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container.

Fresh Express sisued the recall after it was notified that animal matter was allegedly found in a single container of salad.