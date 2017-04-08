× Montgomery County District Attorney begins review of possible criminal charges for Governor Bentley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey confirms to WHNT News 19 that his office has received the report on Governor Robert Bentley from the Alabama Ethics Commission. He says his office is reviewing the report currently.

Earlier this week, the ethics commission found probable cause that the governor had broken various ethics and campaign finance laws.

The commission recommended review of charges that the governor had inappropriately used state resources for his personal interests as well as broken campaign finance laws because of the timing and use of contributions to his campaign.

The ethics commission investigated various ethics complaints against the governor for over a year before reaching their conclusion with a Wednesday night vote.

It is believed that the Attorney General’s office is carrying out a criminal probe into Governor Bentley’s actions in office, but it is not clear how that might affect any possible prosecution by the Montgomery County DA, whom the ethics commission referred their investigation to for review.

As for the charges recommended, a report from the House Judiciary Committee’s Special Counsel, released Friday, levels many of the same accusations about the governor’s use of state resources. Namely, it argues the governor inappropriately used state law enforcement to cover up an affair with his Senior Political Advisor Rebekah Caldwell-Mason.