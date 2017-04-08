Local party leader urges Governor Bentley to step down amid impeachment hearings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A local democratic party leader is one of many Alabama figures asking Alabama Governor Robert Bentley to step down. He also is calling on you to get involved in your local government.

"It seems like our state is just a nation disgrace. We've got the chief justice who has been indefinitely suspended, the former speaker of the house is going to prison, and the current head of our executive branch, the governor, is going to be impeached, it looks like," said Madison Democratic Party Chairman Tom Ryan.

Ryan said Governor Bentley's scandal continues to embarrass Alabamians.

"This is not acceptable. These people ran on their moral values and what great Christian church leaders they were, and I think they have feet of clay," he said.

Ryan believes Alabamians should demand better.

"In addition to voting, you have an obligation as a citizen to make yourself aware and be informed of what the issues are," said Ryan.

He said you should let your elected officials know what your views are.

"Somebody who doesn't represent the will of the people is whispering in their ear, and if that's their only source of information that's all they hear, they might rightful think that's what people want," said Ryan.

He encourages people to get involved, no matter their political affiliation.

The Madison County Democratic party is holding a town hall at the Huntsville-Madison County library on June 10.