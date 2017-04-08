Jalen Hurts shows off arm in Alabama’s first spring scrimmage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- Not long after Alabama's scrimmage started on Saturday, Jalen Hurts already had two touchdown passes -- one to Calvin Ridley and a long one to Robert Foster on the next drive.

The Crimson Tide's rising sophomore quarterback added two more touchdown passes later on, finishing Alabama's first spring scrimmage with the four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing more than 50 percent of his passes, according to coach Nick Saban.

It was a positive, productive first scrimmage for the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Year in his first scrimmage under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

