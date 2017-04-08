× Housing options help autistic adults find independence

DALLAS (AP) _ Innovative housing developments are popping up across the U.S. to serve those who were diagnosed with autism as children amid increased awareness about the disorder and changes in how it’s defined.

The developments are often spearheaded by parents who see their adult children’s desire for independence and wonder who will care for them in the future.

Debra Caudy and her husband are working on a housing development near Dallas inspired by their autistic son. She says, “They want to live independently and they want to work.”

In Pennsylvania, 26-year-old Masha Gregory moved into a Pittsburgh-area apartment complex where half of the units are for those diagnosed with autism. She says she was nervous to move out of her parent’s home, but has found she loves being on her own.