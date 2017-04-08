× HHGregg to close all 220 stores by the end of May

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HHGregg has announced it will close all 220 of its stores by the end of May.

The appliance and electronic retailer failed to find a buyer, according to our news partner AL.com. In March, the company announced 88 closures as a part of a restructuring and hoped to reach a sale agreement with a company. The closures will result in 5,000 layoffs across the U.S., including six in Alabama.

Going-out-of-business sales will begin this weekend at all HHGregg stores. The mcompany has an agreement with Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group to sell its remaining merchandise, furniture, and equipment.