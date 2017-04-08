LIVE: Watch 5pm news on WHNT News 19

HHGregg to close all 220 stores by the end of May

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 02: A hhgregg electronic and appliance retailer store is seen on March 2, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The company announced plans to close forty percent of their stores, eliminating 1500 jobs, as it goes through a restructuring process. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HHGregg has announced it will close all 220 of its stores by the end of May.

The appliance and electronic retailer failed to find a buyer, according to our news partner AL.com. In March, the company announced 88 closures as a part of a restructuring and hoped to reach a sale agreement with a company. The closures will result in 5,000 layoffs across the U.S., including six in Alabama.

Going-out-of-business sales will begin this weekend at all HHGregg stores. The mcompany has an agreement with Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group to sell its remaining merchandise, furniture, and equipment.