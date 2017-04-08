× HAPPENING TODAY: Earth Day at the US Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nexus Energy is partnering with the Space and Rocket Center Saturday, April 8 to host an early Earth Day celebration!

The day will focus on learning about the planet we call home. Come and enjoy hands on experiences on topics ranging from renewable energy sources to wildlife protection. Face painting and a moon bounce will also be available for the kids.

Several “green” exhibits will be in attendance providing opportunities for families and individuals to connect with organizations within the community.

The event is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Earth Day activities will be included in the price of regular museum admission, which will be a group rate of $13. For tickets please call Guest Services at 256-721-7218. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.